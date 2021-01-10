Chukwudi Nweje

Former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States Professor George Obiozor has been elected new President General of the pan Igbo socio-cultural group Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He scored 304 votes to beat two other contestants to emerge the winner in a just-concluded election at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri.

Dr Joe Nwaorgu and Prof Chidi Osuagwu had earlier pulled out of the election and said they would not be part of the process.

Present at the election were the Governors of Imo and Ebonyi State, Minister of Labour Chris Ngige, Minister of Science and technology Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Andy Uba, former President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Gary Igariwe, Archbishop of the Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma and a host of other senators and lawmakers from the South-East and South-South.