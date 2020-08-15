Former Speaker, Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’abba has been summoned by the country’s secret police, the Department of Security Service (DSS).

A terse statement issued this evening by NCFront, the new political group of the former speaker and signed by its Head, Public Affairs Bureau, Dr Tanko Yunusa, said the invitation by the DSS is as a result of the interview he granted on Channels Television on Thursday.

It was learnt that Na’abba had during the interview revealed the agenda of his group and the step they would take to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all Nigerians – a statement which the secret police appears to be uncomfortable with.

However, the statement said the NCFront National Co-Chairman has decided to honour the DSS invitation and therefore shall be visiting the DSS Headquarters in Abuja on Monday at noon.

“All NCFront organs, structures and allies nationwide are hereby put on the alert as eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” the statement added.