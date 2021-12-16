The Adetokumbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse 11, FCT Abuja, venue of the public annual lecture, involving the entire All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship aspirants, was full of glitz and glamour in the early hours of Thursday.

Supporters of the aspirants numbering hundreds converged at the entrance of the Rockview Hotel, grounding vehicular and human movement with their drumming and dancing.

Wielding posters of the various aspirants with various inscriptions projecting them, the supporters had a fun-filled day.

The annual lecture was organised by the APC Press Corps which had the topic: “APC beyond 2023-the tasks ahead: The role of stakeholders, was used as an intellectual ground for the aspirants for the position of the chairmanship of the party.