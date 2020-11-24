Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Speaker, Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Ibrahim Kurba, has been sacked by members of the State House.

The impeachment motion was moved by a former Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr. Shuaibu Adamu who was impeached earlier this year.

The impeached letter as read by Shuaibu Adamu, was signed by 16 out of the 24 members of the House. Abubakar Muhammad Luggerewo, the member representing Akko Central was announced as the new Speaker of house while also Yarima Gaule from Kaltungo East was announced as the new majority leader following the successful removal of Samuel Markus Markwina.

Addressing newsmen the chief whip of the House, Mr. Musa Buba of Balanga North explained that the Kurba was impeached following a vote of no confidence passed on him by members of the House.

“Our former speaker has been constantly going against the rules and guidelines of the House, so a vote of no confidence was passed and the House resolved that impeaching was the best,” Musa Buba said.

Daily Sun gathered that, prior to the impeachment members of the House forced their way into the chamber, as hoodlums suspected to be sponsored by members loyal to the impeached Speaker tried to stall the sitting.