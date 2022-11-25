Popular Nigerian gospel singer Sammie Okposo died in the early hours of Friday,
His project manager, Hillary Vincent, confirmed the news
Responding to inquiries, he said, “Yes it’s true. It happened this morning.”
He was 51.
…. details soon
