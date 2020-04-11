John Adams, Minna

Following the discovery of one case of Coronavirus in Limawa area of Minna, the Niger state capital, the state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has announced a total lockdown of the state for two weeks beginning from midnight Sunday 12th, 2020.

The Governor also directed that Limawa community, with a population of over 500 people where the Coronavirus case was discovered be completely isolated from the rest of the public within the two weeks periods, “because this first case was recorded there”.

Governor said the decision to Lockdown the state was arrived after a joint emergency meeting of the state Executive council with the COVID 19 TaskForce to review the situation and stop further spread of the Coronavirus

The Governor said the two weeks Lockdown is subject to review if need arises, stressing that window have been created within the two weeks Lockdown to enable the people purchase some essential things like food, pointing out that “16, 20,23 and 27 of April have been set aside to enable people replace some essential things”.

He however warned that the three days window is not for social activities or other any other gathering in form of marriages, naming ceremony or religious activities “but to allow people go out to buy food and some other essential things”.

He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and its decisions to stop the escalation and further spread of the Coronavirus among the people in the state, adding that as a responsible government “we will do everything humanly possible to stop the spread”.

Consequently the Governor directed that civil servants of grade level 1-12 who where earlier asked to resume work on Monday last week has again been asked to stay at home and possibly work from their homes till further notice.

“All religious gathering, including Friday Muslim prayers and Church services have been suspended. “All inter and intra movement of vehicles has also been suspended except those on essential duty and the occupants of such vehicles must be tested before allowing to enter into the state”, the Governor added.

To cushion the effect of the restriction of movement of vehicles within and outside the state, the governor directed the state transport authority to make vehicles available in all the 25 local government council for emergency services.

He warned that violators of the restriction order will be made to face the law, adding that the ministry for justice have directed to set up a mobile court to try offenders, warning that “the Coronavirus is real and every measure must taken to stop its further spread”.

It could be recalled that relation of the victim of Coronavirus, a Tanker Driver (name withheld) had 3rd of this month, stormed the COVID 19 Taskforce office in the state to report him over suspicion of showing symptom of the Coronavirus.

The tanker driver was said to have returned from Lagos and coughing and sneezing intermittently, fueling suspicion by the relations, hence the need to report him to the Taskforce.

The officials of the Taskforce on receiving the report, immediately stormed the Limawa resident and took the tanker driver away.

It was gathered that the tanker driver was taken straight to the isolation ward at the Minna general hospital where his sample was taken and sent to the Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC).