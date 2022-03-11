From Romanus Ugwu , Abuja

The coast has become clear over the future of the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, as the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, as the Governor Sani Bello-led CECPC faction has admitted that the former is still in charge of the running of the party.

Speaking during a press conference at the national secretariat of the party, Barr Ismaeel Ahmed, Caretaker Committee member representing the Youth, said that the position of Governor Buni, as the chairman of the CECPC, is incontrovertible, emphasising that Governor Bello is only on acting capacity.

According to him; “somebody asks, what is the position of Governor Mai Maa Buni in the party, I think it’s pretty simple. I don’t know why this is a complicated process for a lot of people not to understand. Since the inception of this CECPC on June 25, 2020, whenever the chairman is not around and Governor Sani Bello is around, he acts on behalf of all as the Chairman.

“It has always been the case that has never changed. It has always been the case. Now, we have a convention on March 26. The chairman wrote a letter and transmitted power to Governor Bello to enable him go for medical treatment. Those are two emergencies. He has a medical emergency, that cannot wait for Convention. We have a convention that cannot wait for him to be healthy.

“So, one has to leave for the other, whichever, he has transmitted a letter and Governor Sani Bello has been acting appropriately. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? Why, why is it so difficult for people to simply understand? I cannot understand why people are making this allegation.

“So, Governor Sani Bello I acting the full authority of the Caretaker Committee and with the full authority of the stakeholders and with the full concent of Governor Mai Mala Buni. It is very clear and simple. If anybody has issues with any of our decisions can head to court. For now, we are doing it with the full backing of the law. So, there is no ambiguity on this, absolutely none,” he thundered,” he insisted.

The new spokesperson of the ruling party further insisted that the March 26 proposed national convention of the party is sacrosanct despite the misunderstanding trailing the correspondence with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stopping the emergency virtual NationalExecutiveCommittee (NEC) meeting scheduled for March 17, 2022.