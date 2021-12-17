From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress(APC) and members of its Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee has engaged the services of three Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) and a Law lecturer to defend the suit challenging the legality or otherwise of the committee.

They are Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN); Shuaibu Aruwa (SAN); Wahab Mohammed (SAN) and Dr. Daniel Bwala, who entered their appearances on Friday for the committee, in the suit filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, through his lawyer, Oba Maduabuchi (SAN).

While Aruwa replaced Daniel Akinwale, as counsel for the APC, Wahab Mohammed announced appearance for Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun State; Chief Akintola appeared for Senator John James Akpanudoedehe; Dr. Bwala is defending other members of the committee.

Meanwhile, proceedings in the case was further adjourned to February 9, 2022 to enable respective counsel for the defendants to regularised their processes.

When the matter was called, counsel to the complaint, Chief Maduabuchi informed the court that it was slated for hearing.

He however drew the attention of the court to some preliminary applications filed by most of the defence counsel to regularized their processes.

On his part, Chief Akintola informed the court that he had filed his defence as well as a notice of preliminary objection challenging the suit.

Bwala said on behalf of his clients, he has filed counter affidavits with written addresses.

Mohammed announced that he had have filed counter affidavit, a writing address and a notice of preliminary objections challenging competence of the the suit.

On his part, a lawyer in the chambers of Shuaibu Aruwa (SAN), A. Idris informed the court that they have filed notice for change counsel and that the first counsel is yet to hand over the case file to us.

He consequently asked for a short adjournment to enable us study the file adding that we also want to study the response of other defendants.

Following the development, Justice Babangida Hassan adjourned proceedings to February 9, 2022 for counsel to regularised their processes and reply to pending motions.

In the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/1824/2021, Okosisi Emeka Ngwu, seeking an order setting aside all actions and decisions taken by the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party.

The defendants in the suit are: the APC, Isiaka Oyetola, Ken Nnamani, Stella Okorete, Sani Bello, Dr. James Lalu, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Akenyemi Olaide, David Leon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mammam, Ismail Ahmed and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

The complainant is further seeking an order of court dissolving the committee as well as a declaration that unless an election is conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act, and by an organ known to and created by the constitution of the APC, no valid candidates can emerge from such a primary.

Ngwu said he wanted to contest the position of the National Chairman of the APC in 2018, when the term of the national chairman of the party expired, but was prevailed upon to allow Adams Oshiomhole to be returned unopposed.

He said after two years, he was surprised to hear that the National Executive Committee and National Working Committee had been dissolved and a contraption known as Caretaker/Extraordinary Planning Committee had been created by an unknown person and Mai Mala Buni asked unilaterally to head the committee.

That he was surprised by the constitution of the party, the National Executive Committee would be in office for four years until June 22, 2022.

He is therefore seeking a declaration that unless an election is conducted in accordance with the Electoral Act and by an organ known to and created by the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, no valid candidate can emerge from such a primary.

Whether there is any organ of the All Progressives Congress known as Caretaker/Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) created in or by the Constitution of the party.

Whether the organisation known as and called Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee is one of the organs created by Article 11 of the constitution of the political party known as,and called the All Progressives Congress.

He also sought to know whether a valid candidate or officer of the party can emerge from a congress fixed by any other organ of a political party outside the National Executive Committee of a political party including the APC.