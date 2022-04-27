From Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has ordered a 24 hour dawn to Dusk curfew on Gudum Seyawa community following a fresh crisis that erupted in the area.

Gudum Seyawa is community in Bauchi Local Government Area of the State which witnessed a second violence in a spate of three weeks on Wednesday.

Daily Sun reports that over 20 houses were razed and one person suspected killed in the latest

crisis.

It was learnt that crisis was as a result of a lingering disagreements among members of the community over a wedding..

An eye witness who pleaded anonymity told our Correspondent that the second crisis which appeared to be a reprisal one, erupted during the burial ceremony of a member of the community about to be buried on Wednesday.

“Suddenly some young men came during the burial ad started attacking people. There was confusion everywhere as they set houses ablaze,” he said.

Efforts to get the full details was futile as the area is tensed.

Governor Mohammed who visited the troubled area at about 5:00 pm described as an ugly situation.

He sued for peace and called on residents to remain calm as the issues was being investigated.

He declared a 24 hours curfew and warned that his administration would not tolerare any form of lawlessness and attempt to breach the peace enjoyed in tbe State by any individual or group of individuals.

