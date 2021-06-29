From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has dissolved the Executive Council of the state and other political appointees with effect from June 30, 2021.

The decision of the governor to dissolve the cabinet, sources said, was made known to the cabinet members and other political appointees after the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday evening in Ibadan.

As gathered, the governor was said to have been on the matter since last week. But was able to complete the process on Tuesday.

Though details on the dissolution were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report, the governor was said to have dissatisfied with the performances of some of them, while others did not do well in terms of relating with their people. At least, seven among the former commissioners may not return, a source said.

Daily Sun gathered that the dissolution, however, did not affect Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service, and Director-general, Due Process, and some other personal aides of the governor.

The governor has, however, directed the erstwhile cabinet members to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries, departments and agencies.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, who confirmed the dissolution of the cabinet, said details on the development would be captured in a press statement he would issue.

