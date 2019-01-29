Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently in a closed-door meeting with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, at its national secretariat in Abuja.

Monguno called for the meeting to update the governors on the security situation in the country as the country heads to elections.

According to the findings, the NSA meeting with the governors is to get their buy-in as regards the implementation of security measures for the smooth conduct of the elections.

A communique is expected to be released at the end of the meeting.