The Nigerian Governors ended their meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja with a declaration of commitment to protect lives in their respective states.

The governors are hopeful that a new security architecture will emerge and express readiness to support the military by dedicating funds from excess crude account.

It was learnt that they also discussed the National Livestock transformation plan, review of the nation’s forestry and border management and strengthening of the judicial system.

Details soon…