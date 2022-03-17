From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
There is light at the end of the tunnel over the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) as the gladiators are currently in a close door meeting at the Yobe State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.
The meeting which started around 5.00pm, had in attendance all the members of both factions of the Caretaker Committee including the duo of Governors Mai Mala Buni and his Niger State counterpart, Governor Sani Bello, without embattled CECPC Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.
Governor Buni, who came into the country on Wednesday after a medical trip outside the country, in an attempt to restore peace in the troubled Buhari House, had issued letter confirming that all the decisions taken in his absence by the stand in chairman, Governor Bello, still stand.
A source at the meeting told Daily Sun that the meeting has become absolutely necessary 5o enable them iron out teething areas of difference and bridge the gap the leadership crisis which started last week has created.
