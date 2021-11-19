From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen has abducted the father of the former Deputy Governor of Imo State and Traditional Ruler of Ezi – Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local government area of Imo State, Eze Henry Madumere.

The monarch, father to Eze Madumere was reportedly abducted by some hoodlums around Iho Community in Ikeduru local government area of the State today.

A source who revealed the incident to our correspondent said that the gunmen ambushed the monarch on his way to a funeral.

The hoodlums were said to have forced the traditional ruler out from his vehicle and drove him to an unknown destination, shooting sporadically as they escape from the scene.

The son, Prince Eze Madumere, the former Deputy Governor of the state, when contacted confirmed the incident and also disclosed that his father’s abductors have contacted the family.

HRH, Eze Madumere was a renowned businessman, Contractor and a member of Nigerian Independence Choir.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident and stressed that they have put machinery in place so as to arrest the culprits .

