BY AGAJU MADUBA

Suspected gunmen have abducted a judge at a Sharia Court in Bauren Zakat village in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

It was learnt that the attackers broke into the court around 3pm on Tuesday and abducted the judge identified as Alhaji Husaini Sama’ila.

The Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, confirmed that the judge was kidnapped by gunmen.

According to him, “yes, we learnt that the Judge was kidnapped by gunmen but there are fundamental issues and questions involved in this matter.

“The place from where he was said to have been nkidnapped is no longer a court because that court was relocated to Safana town because of security threats.

“So, what was he doing there more so as everybody is aware that courts are not currently sitting due to the ongoing strike action by judicial workers.

“If he had any reasons to go to that court, why did he not inform the police and moreover, what of his orderly”

“It is sad that he was kidnapped but what took him there? “