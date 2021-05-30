From Leo Nzwanke, Lafia

A member of Nasarawa State House Assembly representing Nasarawa Central State Constituency Hon Ismai Danbaba has been kidnapped.

Hon Danbaba was kidnapped on Saturday evening while traveling to Jos, plateau state to attend a work for Nasarawa State legislators.

Chairman , Nasarawa State House Assembly committtee on information, Hon Mohammed Adamu Omadefu who confirm this development to our correspondent said the operation took place at the forest in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state.

He explained that the kidnapped Member had pass Andaha in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State heading to the forest area in Sanga local government area of Kaduna state when the kidnappers ambush him and whisk him away.

Hon Omadefu who represents Keana state constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) told our Correspondent that the kidnappers have made contact to the assembly but yet to demand any sum.

The kidnapped Member Hon Ismail Danbaba came into the assembly last year on the platform of APC through a bye election to represent Nasarawa Central State Constituency.

Hon Omadefu urged members of the public to pray for his safety.