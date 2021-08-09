From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mallam Idris Mohammed has been abducted by gunmen and taken to an unknown destination.

The Commissioner was abducted by heavily armed men suspected to be bandits from his residence at Baban Tunga, Tafa local government area of the state on Sunday night.

The gunmen said to be numbering about 20, stormed the residence of the Commissioner at about 11;00am under a heavily downpour and shot sporadically into the air before abducting their victim in front of his second wife.

According to a source close to the family, the commissioner was whisked away under the heavily rain, and abductors are yet to make any contact with the family as at the time of filing this report.

The state Police Command is yet to make any statement to that effect, but a top government official who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said “that is what we heard but the bandits are yet to contact the family”.

Detail Shortly…

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.