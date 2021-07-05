By Christopher Oji

Gunmen have abducted unspecified number of students in a Kaduna secondary school.

It was gathered that the bandits raided the school today and picked scores of students.

Our source said four lucky students escaped from their abductors and raised the alarm.

It was gathered that security agencies and the State Government are making frantic efforts to trail the bandits and rescue the students.

