From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki.

Unknown gunmen in military camouflage, yesterday reportedly abducted one John Nnaji,who is the village Head of Oshiagu Amia Ngbo in Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo Community in Ohauwkwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen who came on Motorbikes in their numbers equally abducted four other persons alongside the village head.

The incident reportedly occured at about 2:00 pm on April 1st 2021.