From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely one week gunmen invaded the residence of the Coalition of United Political Parties(CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere at Akokwa,Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State,residence of the Sole Administrator,Christopher Ohizu for same council area has been completely reduced to ashes.

A source from the area who disclosed the incident to our correspondent said the council chairman was also whisked away with bullet wound. He also said another All Progressive Congress(APC) chieftain was abducted by the gunmen during the attack.

The incident which occurred at about 11 pm on Thursday has thrown the whole community into fear as some of them have deserted their homes.

“We don’t know what is happening again, people are running away,we are tired of what is happening here,they shot the sole administrator and took him away,we have criminal d several times and nothing is being done”. The source said.

Recall that intending couples were killed in a tricycle by gunmen in same axis recently.

When contacted,the new State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye promised to get back to our correspondent.