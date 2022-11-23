From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have adducted a medical doctor, Alex Igyemwase, in Zaki Biam, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state.

A source from the are who refused to be named said the incident happen at 8pm on Tuesday.

He said the doctor was adducted with his son at his residence opposite NKST Secondly School in Zaki Biam.

According to the source, the son was later released unhurt but the kidnappers are yet to make contact with the family members.

The doctor, it was gathered, is the Medical Director of Hope and Maternity Hospital in Zaki Biam.

As at the time of filing this report, his where about was yet to known.

The Divisional Police Office in Ukum Local Government area confirmed that the matter has been reported to the police station.

Details soon…