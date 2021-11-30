From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Suspected gunmen in Mgbidi and Akata areas of Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State in the early hours of Tuesday, engaged the operatives of the Nigerian Army in a gun duel, in a bid to enforce a sit-at-home order.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the gun duel which began as early as 6 am on Tuesday started when hoodlums moved to enforce the partial lock down order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) by barricading major roads and ordering people to go back to their houses.

However, a source said they were later confronted by the military who acted on a tip off and responded swiftly to counter their order.

As at the time of this report, it was not clear if there was any casualty on both sides.

Recalled that IPOB on Monday urged people in the South East to pray fervently for peace in the zone, and for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, and the restoration of a Biafran nation.

Although a statement by the spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful did not order a sit-at-home but urged the people to lockup their shops temporarily during the period of the prayers and open shortly after.

