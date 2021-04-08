From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Few hours after attacking the divisional police station in Ehime Mbano in Imo State by unknown gunmen,another police division at Mbieri yesterday also joined the fray.

An eyewitness from the area disclosed that the gunmen arrived the police division at about 11 30 pm and started shooting at the police officers on guard.

Suspects were also said to have been released by the hoodlums.

The State Police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident but however said that the gunmen were repelled by the superior battle by the officers on ground.

Two of the cops from the station according to Ikeokwu sustained injuries from the encounter and are now receiving treatment in a hospital.