Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Unknown gun on Wednesday afternoon attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi state and killed four Policemen escorting the vehicle.

The gunmen, it was gathered, tried to intercept the bullion van at Ezzamgbo Junction, in Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

Daily Sun gathered that the bullion van was transporting money from Enugu to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

Eye witnesses told Daily Sun that the armed Robbers in a bid to intercept the van and cart away the money in it, first fired at the escorting van carrying the Policemen.

Four of the Police officers were killed in the process while two sustained varrying degrees of injuries.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku confirmed the incident.

According to him, the robbers trailed the van from Enugu state.

He said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to out manouvre the van out of the area.

“They damaged one of the tires of the Bullion van but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not give chase to the van as the driver was driving towards the Military checkpoint ahead”

The CP said the two injured Policemen have been taken to hospital for treatment while the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary.

Mr Maku said the Police has launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.