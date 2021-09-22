From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command this evening suffered another loss in the hands of unknown gunmen as it lost two policemen to bullets of the hoodlums.

The two policemen were said to be on duty at a checkpoint at Nachi in Oji River local government of the state with the colleagues when the gunmen unexpectedly attacked and shot them.

They were said to have died on the spot while the sound of gunshots caused pandemonium as commuters on the road scamper for safety.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe said the Command had commenced action to track down the killers of the cops.

He said: “Full-scale investigation that will lead to fishing out of the assailants has commenced. Further development will be communicated, please.”

