From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen in their numbers in the early hours of today attacked the headquarters of Abia State Police command in Umuahia the state capital, killing an Inspector of police.

The victim according to a reliable information was said to be one of the policemen on guard duty on the road in front of the headquarters.

The gunmen were said to have unsuccessfully attempted to overrun the station, struck around 1am on Monday but were repelled by the superior firepower of the policemen on duty.

The PPRO of Abia State Police Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

Journalists were denied access to the facility as the place was cordoned off.

