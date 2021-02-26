From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen has attacked a police station in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State. According to the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, the hoodlums he said also set ablaze the station after attacking it.

However, no ammunition was carted away, also no casualty according the police spokesperson was recorded.

The divisional police station Ikeokwu also noted was recently renovated after it was attacked by #EndSars protesters.

Narrating the incident, the police spokesperson said the hoodlums enter the premises of the station at about 7 pm on Thursday with four vehicles, shooting sporadically as they made their way in.

But the officers on duty he said ,engaged them in a gun duel , and a police woman was said to have sustained a bullet wound from the melee. She has however been taken to the hospital for treatment, Ikeokwu said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed has deployed his men to arrest the fleeing suspects.