From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Gunmen in the early hours of today reportedly attacked Army checkpoint in Aba, Abia State, setting the patrol van ablaze.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of today as the soldiers were on patrol.

It was gathered that the gunmen laid ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers, who were on patrol.

The incident occurred at popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma LGA axis, on Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

It was not clear whether there were causalities as a result of the attack.

A source within the security circle said the incident happened around 3am, Friday.

It was gathered that the incident has caused pandemonium among residents of the area who are now said to live in fear.

Details later…