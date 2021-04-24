From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Unknown gunmen have allegedly razed the country home of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at Omuma in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

Unconfirmed reports have it that the gunmen who were said to have came through the Oguta axis of the state at midnight, killed two yet to be identified security men at Oguta junction before proceeding to the governor’s house at Omuma.

The source disclosed that the gunmen ripped off the governor’s gate with the aide of a rocket launcher before setting the house on fire.

Six policemen on guard at the governor’s residence was said to have been killed by the gunmen after their attack.