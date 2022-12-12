From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen at the early hours of today were said to have made an attempt to raze the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office headquarters at PortHarcout road, Owerri.

A source from the area told our correspondent that the hoodlum’s attack was heavily resisted by gallant police men manning the place before reenforcement could even come from other quarters.

“They were many in numbers,we heard several gunshots,we were very afraid but the police did not allow them this time”. The source said.

Details later…