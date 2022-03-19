From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo world wide, professor George Obiozor at Awo-Omma in Oru east Local Government Area of Imo State was on Saturday morning razed by unidentified persons suspected to be gunmen terrorising the State after they threw explosives at his building.

A source from the community who disclosed the incident to our correspondent said that although the Igbo leader was not around when the intruders came but he added that there were CCTV cameras in the premises which captured the attack.

Our correspondent gathered that Obiozor was not at home when his house was attacked.

He said “Thank God our leader was not at home when they came, they were many ,they were shooting when they came and threw something like a bomb inside the compound.”

Even as all effort to reach Obiozor and his media crew did not yield any result, a community leader who does not want his name mentioned said that he has already called the PG to sympatise with him on the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Micheal Abattam, could not respond to calls made to his phone line concerning the incident.