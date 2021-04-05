From George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State command headquarters of Nigeria Police and the State correctional centre in Owerri were jolted on Monday when suspected gunmen stormed the facilities and freed some inmates in the process.

Witnesses told Daily Sun that the gunmen came in several Hilux vans and barefooted at about 1 am on Monday.

According to the report, the gunmen struck with their dynamite hitting their targets. Even the military men that were contacted to save the scene were said to be overpowered by the heavy weapons of the men cladded in black.

The source further revealed that the attackers burnt some vehicles parked at the entrance of the command headquarters.

The gunmen who operated in over ten vehicles also attacked soldiers at Umuorji on Owerri/ Onitsha expressway as well as Akabo in Okigwe road.

The highly confident gunmen were also said to have danced and sang solidarity songs at the government house roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

On breaking into the prison facility with the aid of explosives and dynamite, the attackers told inmates” go home, Jesus has risen. You have no reason to be here.”

Our correspondent gathered that the armed guard of the facility fled as the noticing the superior arms of the gunmen.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attacks.

He however assured the people of the state that the security agencies were on top of the matter.

According to him, only the SCID session of the command headquarters we’re attacked by the gunmen.

Our correspondent reports that security agents had this morning condoned of the major streets in the state capitals.

Palpable fear has gripped the residents as they were afraid to move out.