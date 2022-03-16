From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen on Wednesday bombed official vehicles of the Imo State correctional centre heading to Okigwe from Owerri. 2 officers were said to have been killed in the incident according to a reliable source.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen attacked the officers at Umulolo community,along Okigwe highway. They were said to have been ambushed and subsequently threw a dynamite at their vehicle which completely destroyed the vehicles the victims were in.

“The source said ” two Hilux vans of officers of Imo correctional center were on Wednesday morning attacked by gunmen at Umulolo Okigwe. Their attackers threw dynamites on their vehicles. Two officers were killed on the spot while others were rushed to the hospital..While one Hilux van was destroyed by the dynamite the other was not affected.

” The unaffected van has been rescued and returned to base at the command’s headquarters in Owerri. The officers are attached to Operation Search and Flush established by the Imo state government to deal with crimes in the. They took off from Owerri in the morning and on reaching Okigwe, the gunmen who were laying siege ambushed them.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the command, Goodluck Uboegbulem, said ” we have gone on the spot assessment and it is only when we are through that we can speak to you, If you can call me later I will be able to give you the full details.”