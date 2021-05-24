From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Gunmen are currently operating in various parts of Awka capital territory. Available information indicated that the gunmen have attacked ‘B’ Division near the secretariat.

They were also said to be operating in Nodu village in Okpuno community and a part of Amawbia community, all in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Sources also said that the gunmen were operating in Ifite village, Awka close to the permanent site of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka which is predominantly occupied by UNIZIK students.

A survivor of the attack on police ‘B’ Division, in a voice clip trending on social media, said that he narrowly escaped death.

Full details soon…