From John Adams, Minna

Barely one month after gunmen in their numbers invaded Galkogo community in Shiroro local government area of Niger state, killing 11 members of the Joint Security TaskForce and unspecified numbers of villagers, they have again launched another attack and burnt down the entire buildings in the community.

The gunmen who invaded the community in the early hours of Monday in about 50 motorcycles, according to the villagers, first of all burnt down the three buildings housing the Joint Security TaskForce under renovation after the last month attack.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

According to a source close to the community, after burning down the Joint Security TaskForce camp, the gunmen move from house to house and set ablaze all the buildings in the community.

The attack which our source said started at about 1:00am on Monday, lasted till 6:00am when the gunmen were seen moving out of the community with sacks loaded with food stuff and other valuables on their motorcycles.

The Chairman of the Council, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba while confirming the latest attack to our correspondent, said the gunmen are not Bandits but Boko Haram, going by the sophistication of the weapons they were said to be carrying, including explosive devices.

One of the explosive devices planted round the community by the gunmen, according to him, went off this morning, destroying a Hilux Van belonging to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) on their way to the community to ascertain the level of destruction by the gunmen.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Only two out of the number of NSCDC in the vehicle survived the explosion and are in critical condition, receiving treatment at a government facility in Minna, the state capital.

“As I speak to you now, no single building is standing in the community, everything was set ablaze and the entire community is deserted. Right now we can not ascertain the total number of people that have being killed, the situation is quite serious.

“These are Boko Haram not Bandits because they were heavily equipped with sophisticated weapons including explosive devices. This morning Civil Defense vehicle ran into one of the explosive devices, their vehicle destroyed and many of them were killed”, he said.

Before the invasion, the gunmen had on Saturday attacked Pelelle, Galape and Gofan Keremi villages in Galkogo district, kidnapping 12 people and injured a number of the villagers.

Galkogo community had remained without security since after the last month attack which left many members of the Joint security TaskForce dead.

Galkogo community serves as a transit root through which the gunmen launch attacks on other communities in the area but the presence of the Joint Security TaskForce had been a stumbling block to them, hence the need to dislodge the security agents through relentless attacks.