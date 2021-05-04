By Billy Graham Abel Yola

Some unknown gunmen have kidnapped a news editor with the Adamawa Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Yola Amrah Ahmed Diska, in the early hours of Tuesday leaving behind a six-month-old baby.

The victim who is a nursing mother, was said to have only resumed work recently after a mertanity leave.

Daily Sun gathered that the gun men numbering about 15, armed with dangerous weapons invaded the residence of the victim at Mbamba in Yola South local government area and whisked her away.

The kidnappers, were said, upon their arrival into the residence, broke the sitting room door and forcefully gained access into the bedroom demanding to know the whereabout of the victim’s husband.

When it was clear that husband was not around, the gunmen decided to abduct the wife, leaving behind her six-month-old baby.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer Adamawa State command, Sulaiman Nguroje said, the journalist was abducted at her husband’s house at Mbamba between 1:00am to 2:00am on Tuesday.

He said, the police are on the trails of the kidnapers and would rescue the victim and bring the perpetrators to book.

Reports observed that gunmen in recent times have been terrorising the people of Mbamba and Sabon Pegi of Doctors Quarters in Yola town, Adamawa state.