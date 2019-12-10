Billy Graham Abel Yola

Some unknown gunmen are reported to have Monday night, kidnapped the Director Litigation, Ministry of Justice in Adamawa state, Samuel Yaumande, a Principal and 3 others at Sangare, near Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH) Yola.

According to a family source, the gunmen invaded the residence of the Director around 9:15 pm, with sophisticated weapons and abducted him, along side his neighbour who is a Principal and three students.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje confirmed the incident saying the command has been informed about the incident that the gunmen have abducted the Director and 2 others, and that the command has deployed men to apprehend the kidnappers and also to rescue the victims.