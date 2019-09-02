Magnus Eze, Enugu

National Youth Leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon S.K.E. Ude Okoye has been kidnapped.

He was abducted on Monday evening on his way back from his farm in Agbogugu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Enugu Police command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the incident saying the police have already swung into action in search of the captors of the former member of Enugu State House of Assembly.

“We are on the trail of his abductors who allegedly kidnapped him from his farm axis. Information has it that his abductors were masked,” Amaraizu said.