Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead two policemen attached to the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin‎.

Two other persons in the CMD’s convoy whose identities could not be ascertained at press time, were reportedly shot in the legs.

‎The gunmen were said to have abducted Prof. Okogbenin after killing the policemen at Ramat Park in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State while the CMD was on his way from Irrua to Benin City.

Sources said two assistant directors of the hospital were abducted last week and were released after payment of ransom.

Spokesman of the Edo State‎ Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, while confirming the incident, said investigation had already commenced.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Senior Staff Association of Universities Teaching Hospital Research Institute and Associated Institutions of Nigeria, Irrua branch, Comrade Emmanuel Igiechi, has said the union would protest against insecurity in the area.

‎According to him, the abduction showed that staff of the hospital were being monitored.

“This tells us how serious the security situation has become. It is a very dire situation we are in. The security agencies should strengthen their presence in Irrua and its environs,” Igiechi said.