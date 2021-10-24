From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen Sunday morning allegedly attacked the Nigerian Police Division at Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi state and killed three policemen on duty, including a constable and two inspectors.

A source from the area, who spoke to our correspondent noted that the gunmen stormed the area around 2:am ,adding that one of the gunmen was killed by the police during the attack.

He said: “They killed 3 policemen: one constable and two inspectors and the police killed one of the gunmen. Nobody knows the identity of the gunmen and police have taken the remains away.

“The incident happened around 2am. Nobody knows the route they came from. All we heard was gunshots for about 10 minutes. At the moment, there is no information to know if they destroyed or stole anything from the police station.

“The men were masked, but the one killed had been unveiled by the police to ascertain his identity. He also had red clothe that looks like a charm tied around his waist”

Details later…

