From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen continued their nefarious activities in Imo State as they killed the provost of the State command provost of the Nigerian Immigration Service,(NIS) Okiemute Mrere.

He was said to have been murdered on Saturday night on Owerri- Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, by yet to be identified hoodlums. But unfortunately, his corpse a senior officer of the service who do not want his name mentioned said was discovered in a bush on Sunday.

According to the source, Mrere, was riding a Hilux van belonging to NIS when he was allegedly ambushed, and shot to death.

Even after he was killed, his attackers was said to have bolted away without making away with his service pistol as it was found on him when his corpse was discovered, the next day.

But his official Hilux van he was riding in before his death was riddled with bullet the source added.

“The provost of Nigerian Immigration service, Imo state command, Okiemute Mrere, has been assassinated. He was killed on Saturday night. He was riding in his official Hilux van when he was attacked, they shot him several times judging from the bullet holes on his official vehicle.

“His corpse was discovered the next day which was on Sunday morning. Nothing was taken from him, not even his service pistol. The command is quiet. There is panic as officers are dumbfounded with this traggic development.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Winifred Ogu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent said details of his death is still being investigated and such said she could not speculate.