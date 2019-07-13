Billy Graham Abel Yola

An eye witness told Daily sun, that the incident happened around 1:00 am Saturday morning causing no small disquiet and unease in the usually quite village.

The eye witness said the gun totting killers on arriving the village, went straight for senator Ishaku Abbo’s family house, abducted the senator’s nursing stepmother who was delivered of s baby about 11 days ago.

“As they made their way with the victim, Abbo’s uncle came out of his room and on sighting the gunmen raised an alarm.

”Immediately, the gunmen opened fire on him causing his death and went away with the victim unchallenged.