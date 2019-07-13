Billy Graham Abel Yola
The eye witness said the gun totting killers on arriving the village, went straight for senator Ishaku Abbo’s family house, abducted the senator’s nursing stepmother who was delivered of s baby about 11 days ago.
“As they made their way with the victim, Abbo’s uncle came out of his room and on sighting the gunmen raised an alarm.
”Immediately, the gunmen opened fire on him causing his death and went away with the victim unchallenged.
“Right now the village is sad and in mourning,” the eyewitness said.
The PPRO, Adamawa State police command, Sulaiman Nguroje while confirming the incident said that the police have been deployed and are currently on the trail of the assailants.
“Our men from the IG rapid response team in conjunction with men from anti-kidnapping unit as well as men from homicide unit have been deployed in order to rescue and arrest the suspects,” he said.
Senator Ishaku Abbo’s step mom kidnapp, is a second high profile kidnap in the state in just a period of one week.
Leave a Reply