Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than five persons have been killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in K/Vom community of Vwang District in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau state.

Daily Sun gathered that the gunmen who stormed the peaceful community at about 10:30pm on Thursday night shots sporadically on the locals who were having good time at a relaxation spots after a hectic day.

It was learned that four persons were shot death in a relaxation spots while a student of the School of Animal Health Production Vom, Plateau state was shot death close to his shop.

Witnesses said the gunmen escaped through some difficult path in the community.

The witness said: “After I heard the gunshots and people were crying for help, I was inside my house and I heard the footsteps of the people climbing the hells to go and I didn’t know that they are the perpetrators.”

The community which is housing the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom (NVIR) and the neighbouring National Institute for Policy and Strategy Study (NIPSS) among others was thrown into mourning mood.

It was learned that the youths in the community stage a peaceful protest and rejected the corpse that the Federal Government and security Agencies should take responsibility.

The District Head of Vwang, Da Gyang Balak condemned the killings and described it as unfortunate.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Uba Gabriel was not successful as he was not picking his calls and not responding to text messages.

Details later…