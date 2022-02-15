From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Three policemen attached to Ezillo Police station in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state have been reportedly killed by gunmen

Daily Sun gathered that the officers were gunned down Monday night at a check point in front of the Ezillo Police station.

The officers were said to have mounted a roadblock in front of the station when the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire on them.

Reliable sources who pleaded anonymity confirmed the incident, adding that the remains of the three police victims have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki.

Details later…