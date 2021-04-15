From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki.

Hoodlums killed three police officers in Abakaliki , Ebonyi state.

Daily Sun gathered that the officers were shot while on duty at about 7:30PM Wednesday along Nwezenyi road in Abakaliki.

The officers who sustained bullet wounds during the attack were later confirmed dead by doctors at the Alex Ekwueme Federer University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

Their bodies have also been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoroemegha, confirmed the incident, adding that the victims were attacked at the border between Ebonyi and Cross River.

“The officers were attacked along the border between Cross River and Ebonyi through Nwezenyi axis. They were on safer highway” he said

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, DSP Loveth Odah, could not be reached for reaction at the time of filling the report.