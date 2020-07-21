Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Yet to be identified gunmen have reportedly killed a traditional ruler, Chief Awua Alabar in Benue.

Until his gruesome murder on Tuesday, Alabar was the District Head of Kundav Council ward, Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Although details were still sketchy at the time of this report, Daily Sun gathered that Chief Alabar was said to have been shot dead in his house while his brother, Mr Msoo Alabar was also shot and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the killing of the District Head of Kundav in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, Chief Awua Alabar, by unknown gunmen.

The Governor who described the sad incident as unacceptable charged security operatives to go all out and find the killers with a view to bringing them to justice.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, appealed to the people of Ukum, Katsina-Ala and other parts of Sankera to assist security agents with information that can lead to the arrest of the bandits.

“Governor Ortom says the current onslaught on criminals in that axis of the state which has decimated their strongholds and forced many of them to flee to other parts of the country, will be sustained.

“He sends deep condolences to the family of Chief Alabar over the painful loss and prays God to grant his soul eternal rest,” the statement concluded.