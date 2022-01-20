From John Adams, Minna

There is no respite for People of Shiroro and Mariga local government areas of Niger State as gunmen have sustained attacks on communities in the areas, killing a number of people and security agents in the last five days, with the latest being the invasion of communities in the two local government on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, the people of Ukuru village in Bobi, Mariga local government area were woken up by the gunmen killing unspecified number of people and Houses, food barns, including other properties were destroyed.

Scores of people, including women and children were abducted during the attack.

The Tuesday night attacks is coming barely 48 hours after the gunmen ambushed Joint Security Team in Kwanan Dutse, killing three policemen and two vigilantes while a number of the gunmen were also neutralized.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community in very large numbers riding on motorcycles with three each on the vehicle and all of them carrying AK47 aaanf other sophisticated rifles.

Equally in Shiroro local government area, the gunmen also on Tuesday morning went haywire, sacking over 30 villages and displaced over 3,000 people.

Six people were killed while many were serious injured. Women were also said to have been raped in Ajatai in Kwaki community by the gunmen who stormed these communities at about 8:00am on Tuesday.

This latest onslaught by the gunmen which is coming few days after the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello said it was time to declare a full fledged war against the terrorists in the state.

Details Shortly

