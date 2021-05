From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Again, weird looking gunmen has set the Divisional police station in Orji,Imo State on fire. The incident is presently on now.

Our correspondent gathered that the gunmen adorned in black and red beret are also shooting sporadically in the air ,scaring residents of the area.

As at the time of this report, the gunmen were said to be having fun wielding their gun unchallenged while the residents scamper for safety. Details later.