From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Aguata Local Government secretariat is currently on fire.

It was not clear what led to the inferno but sources said that the secretariat was attacked by gunmen.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that the LG secretariat was on fire but said that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Details later…