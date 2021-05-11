From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Military troops are currently engaging Boko Haram in a shoot-out to prevent the military insurgents from entering the city.

Heavy gun shots were heard around the Jiddari-Polo area at about 5:30pm, as most residents who were earlier returning homes for the break of the Ramadan fast (Iftar) fled to other areas of the metropolis believed to be safe.

“Boko Haram is attacking Jiddari-Polo area now. There is heavy shooting,” Usman Musa, a residents of the area told The Sun.

The attack by Boko Haram was the first since February 12, 2020 when the insurgents hit the area,killing about eight persons.